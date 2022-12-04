The Town of The Blue Mountains is going to conduct a full service delivery review of its operations.
At its committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 29, The Blue Mountains council gave the thumbs up to a plan to fully examine all town operations. Council approved a plan from CAO Shawn Everitt that requested pre-approval of $300,000 in the 2023 budget to ensure the project can be completed and be ready for implementation by the end of 2023.
The project will also include the development of a human resources master plan, which was identified in 2022 as a priority.
“I do believe it is a strategic opportunity to be able to move this corporation forward,” said Everitt.
The CAO said since the Town of Thornbury and the Township of Collingwood amalgamated in 2000 to form The Blue Mountains – the town has never conducted a full review of its operations. In the past, the town conducted smaller reviews of specific departments that resulted in changes and tweaks to the organization. Everitt said with the landscape for municipalities changing in Ontario, now is the time for the town to review operations with an eye towards efficiency.
“It allows us to build a structure that will be effective as Bill 23 moves forward,” he said.
Everitt said the project will include hiring an outside consultant to assist with the work and he said all town staff knew his report on the matter was coming to council.
“All staff are fully aware of this report. This is not a surprise. This is not something to be afraid of. This is us moving forward and modernizing our structure,” he said.
In his report, Everitt said the review would proceed based on the following questions:
The CAO’s report included a budget breakdown for how the $300,000 project will be funded. Sources of funding include: $105,000 from general government development charges, $105,000 from taxation, $30,000 from planning studies reserves, $30,000 from building rate stabilization reserve fund and $30,000 from development engineering reserve.
Members of council were effusive in their praise for the initiative from the CAO.
“This has been a long time coming. This is the appropriate time. We don’t want to lose staff because they are overworked. There are new ways to do things today,” said coun. Gail Ardiel.
Coun. Paula Hope said the previous council had made great strides with communications and customer services and she said the review would be the next step. Hope said the end result would be “an effective corporate structure that is responsive to the public.”
“This is one of the best investments this town has ever made,” she said.
Council approved the CAO’s report in a 6-0 vote (deputy mayor Peter Bordignon was absent).