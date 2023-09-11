Mayor Darrin Canniff wants to bring a future Chatham-Kent Council meeting to Ridgetown.And to Blenheim, Wallaceburg, Dresden and Tilbury.
On Monday night, Canniff brought a motion to the floor to renew the pre-pandemic plans of taking Council meetings on the road to each of the five wards.
Council hosted a pilot meeting at Ryder Hall in Tilbury on Oct. 7, 2019.
A month later, Council approved holding meetings in the other four outlying wards in the spring and fall of 2020 and 2021.
Ridgetown was tentatively scheduled to host a Council meeting in the fall of 2020 and Blenheim the following autumn.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Council to cancel all in-person sessions and revert to virtual meetings from March 13, 2020, until Nov. 22, 2021.
“The pandemic made it impossible to follow through with the motion of Council meetings in all wards in 2020 and 2021,” Canniff stated in his motion for Monday’s meeting.
“It is requested that a report to Council be prepared by administration outlining the logistics of holding two Council meetings per year (spring and fall) in each ward over the remaining Council term (2023-2026),” the motion read.
If approved, the meetings would be held in Tilbury (Ward 1), Blenheim (Ward 2), Ridgetown (Ward 3), Dresden (Ward 4) and Wallaceburg (Ward 5).
Canniff said the report should include potential locations that could host a public meeting within each community.
Administration would also need to look into the logistics of potential locations to ensure compatibility for public seating, electronic voting, microphone usage and media coverage, including Cogeco’s Your TV live broadcasts.
The report should also include expenses associated with taking meetings on the road.
The pilot road meeting held at Ryder Hall in Tilbury in 2019 marked the first time a Council meeting was held in an alternative location other than the Council Chambers at the Civic Centre. The total cost to hold the meeting in Tilbury was approximately $1,000, which included $706.85 for delivery and set up of microphones and around $300 for the pre-meeting meal for councillors.
The expense – which was about $1,000 less than expected – was covered by Strategic Reserve, while mileage for council members and administration was covered in departmental budgets. There was no rental or set-up fee since the meeting was held in a municipal facility.
There were several recommendations for future sessions in other communities, including providing a separate room for closed sessions and dinner, a screen to project presentations and voting, and ensuring the location has internet and wi-fi access.
It was also suggested that the road sessions should not be a combined meeting because of the possibility of large numbers of deputations on planning applications from across the municipality.
Canniff’s motion calls for administration to return to Council with a report before the end of this year to allow meetings to begin in the spring of 2024.