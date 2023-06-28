Eganville – Lynne Epps was both very pleased and surprised to be named the Senior of the Year for Bonnechere Valley, but she stressed each activity she is involved with could not take place without a lot of support.
“I hate being singled out,” she said. “There are at last 15 to 20 people who could be sitting here receiving this award.”
This award honours individuals across the Province of Ontario for their exceptional efforts and outstanding contributions to the well-being of their communities.
“I think volunteering is the essence of community,” Ms. Epps said. “I think a community depends on people in it to support each other.”
Having moved to the community 11 years ago after previously living in Pembroke and other locations, she said each place she wanted to volunteer and contribute to the community.
“When you move to a new place you get involved in the community and build ties and build relationships,” she said.
With a varied involvement in the community, including the home concerts she hosts, and being on the executive at the Eganville and Area Horticultural Society (EAHS), she is looking forward to contributing more to the community she calls home. “The seniors centre is where we want to put our efforts too,” she said.
At 67, she is still a young senior and said she was very appreciative to be named the senior of the year where there are so many in the community who do so much.
“It was very humbling, and it is an honour,” she said.
Ms. Epps was nominated by Heather Park-Wheeler, the recipient for 2022 and someone who is closely associated with the EAHS as well.
“Lynne generously devotes her time to making our township a better place through her primary collaborations with food producers and musical performers,” she stated in the nomination.
“Lynne enriches our community through music by offering her home for professional performances. Each event is catered by local home-grown foods. All net profits are donated to one of our local groups such as the Bonnechere Union Public Library and Food Bank,” the nomination continued.
As well she has been actively involved with the Ottawa Valley Food Co-Op (OVFC) to support local food growers and bakers by creating an outlet for their products. The OVFC has grown to be able to offer an online purchasing cycle to members once a month.
“All volunteer run, the OVFC now has a permanent location in the village, arranged by Lynne, where volunteers receive and sort the goods once a month for pick up by the members who order,” the nomination noted.
“Lynne has been a member of the Eganville and Area Horticultural Society (EAHS) for a number of years and is a valuable member of its Speakers Committee and the Membership Committee,” the nomination stated. “Her extensive network of contacts has led to some high calibre speakers, and she has contributed ideas for relevant issues of current concern.”
Ms. Epps is now a member of the EAHS board of directors.
“She is a member of the Bonnechere Union Public Library Cookie Bakers who each provide a batch of cookies every eight weeks for an ongoing fundraiser that offers cookies for sale to patrons,” the nomination said. “She has supported other library events with baked goods like the recent Spring Tea.”
Ms. Park-Wheeler was supported in the nomination with input from Judy Sauve