THUNDER BAY, ONT. — An $11-million north core streetscape project will get underway along Red River Road this year, with phase two encompassing Court Street set for 2024.
Kayla Dixon, the City’s director of engineering, explained that the project is being driven by the necessary replacement of the water main and sanitary sewer on that street.
“As part of that, we will be basically excavating the full right of way from storefront to storefront and that will include legacy streetcar infrastructure within the roadway that does rear its head every now and then,” Dixon said. “During that excavation and backfilling, we have the opportunity now to reconstruct that public space and really improve the public realm.”
The City has been actively consulting with the public and stakeholders in the Waterfront BIA to gather ideas. The patio pilot program, the addition of activity space and seating, and adjustments to parking and traffic flow proved successful in 2022.
“The new reconstruction will include more planters, more seating area, more space for pedestrians, and more green infrastructure as well,” Dixon explained.
Kara Pratt, executive director for the Waterfront BIA says they are very happy with the infrastructure plans.
“We think it will be great for the downtown core. The infrastructure is aging, most likely beyond use,” said Pratt, who credits the downtown entrepreneurs that spurred the entertainment district to grow the way that it has.
“There’s a lot of private investment. And it’s been over 50 years since our infrastructure has been redone. So it’s nice to see the public investments catching up,” she said.
Matthew Bressmer, the owner of Cathy’s Discount Gift Centre and Creation Body Piercing has been a business operator in the Waterfront sector for more than 26 years. He is thrilled about the upgrade and called the infrastructure project timely.
“I’ve seen the entire spectrum. I’ve seen the decline, the closing of Eatons, and the slow and gradual build back up,” he said.
With concerns about accessibility through the construction, Bressmer says he plans to close Cathy’s Discount for the duration of the work.
“I’m not really able to operate that out of the back door. I’m a little concerned about staff impact so I do hope they won’t waste time,” he said. “I’m hoping they will let me know, in enough time for me to plan accordingly. I would like to know exactly what they’re planning, even if it’s not firm plans.”
Bressmer would rather see the City “close it right down, tear it up and get it done quickly” adding, “Overall, I’m beyond thrilled. I have been paying my taxes diligently for two and a half decades and I’m excited for it to pay back a little bit.”
Both Pratt and Dixon described lengthy conversations around business accessibility through the construction.
“They do have a mitigation plan in place,” said Pratt. “(The City) is trying to have as little impact on the businesses as possible by maintaining pedestrian access. There’s no guarantee for vehicle access because it’s underground Infrastructure being done. But they are doing their best to maintain as much pedestrian access as they possibly can.”