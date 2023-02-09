Cambria Harris says she is happy to hear that the federal government will spend half a million dollars to help figure out how a Manitoba landfill can be searched for the remains of her murdered mother, but she has no plans to stop fighting until both the Prairie Green Landfill and the Brady Road Landfill are both searched for the remains of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
On Wednesday, the feds announced their plans to spend $500,000 to fund a feasibility study into a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women at the Prairie Green Landfill, located north of Winnipeg, near the community of Stony Mountain.
“It was a relief to hear that, and it is a step forward, but this is not the end, people might think this is the end, but this is only the very beginning in terms of recovering my mother, and recovering other women,” Cambria said on Thursday.
Police believe the remains of Cambria’s mother Morgan Harris and the remains of Marcedes Myran are both in the Prairie Green Landfill.
Police believe the two women and two more were killed by one man. Along with Harris and Myran, Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were discovered during a search at the Brady Road Landfill last year as well as an unidentified woman being referred to as Buffalo Woman, were also killed in 2022.
Jeremy Skibicki, a Winnipeg man, is in jail facing four counts of first-degree murder.
In December, Winnipeg Police (WPS) Chief Danny Smyth told reporters that despite their belief that both the remains of Harris and Myran were in the Prairie Green Landfill, WPS did not plan to do a search there, because their forensics unit saw little hope of a successful recovery, and because of the risks it could pose to those conducting that type of search.
After that announcement, Smyth was publicly blasted by Indigenous leaders and by family members of missing and murdered Indigenous woman during a Dec. 8 press conference in Ottawa, and was asked by some, including Cambria, to resign from his position as chief of police.
Smyth did not step down, but after public pressure was mounted, an Indigenous-led committee was put together to examine whether a search is feasible, and other steps have been taken, including the province halting dumping in some sections of the Prairie Green Landfill, and offering funding and resources to assist with a search.
Cambria said that those steps, along with the feds now announcing funding for a feasibility study, shows that the pressure from family members and advocates is what has moved different levels of government to keep acting to get the landfill searched.
“There is no doubt in my mind that this federal funding would not have not happened if not for the work of the families and those demanding searches, because from the beginning so many people have been so vigilant just keeping the pressure on levels of government, and the people in power,” Cambria said.
“I’m just really proud of all of us for being able to take this stand, and get that decision made, but we’re not done.”
Cambria and others have said they want to see Winnipeg’s Brady Road Landfill searched for human remains of Indigenous women and girls, and protesters have been camped out at the entrance of that landfill since December at what is being referred to as Camp Morgan, as they continue to demand a feasibility study for a search of the Brady Landfill as well.
“Brady Landfill absolutely needs to be searched, because we know Indigenous women have been going missing for decades,” Harris said. “We need to search for all missing and murdered Indigenous women, and if we don’t, then the message we are sending is that we don’t care.
“I see headlines making it about the dollar signs and about how taxpayers are going to be mad, but just imagine how mad Indigenous people have been for years and decades because every day our women go missing, and every day I see missing women posters go up in the city.
“This does not end with these four women.”
The feds said this week that the $500,000 in funding will go to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) which will lead feasibility study efforts by working with “a variety of experts, Indigenous governments, partners, communities and grassroots organizations as well as with federal, provincial and municipal governments and other entities, such as the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.”
