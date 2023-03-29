CHESTERVILLE – On the ropes and in need of a win to stay alive in the playoffs, the North Dundas Rockets battled back from a 4-2 deficit only to lose the game, and their series against the Clarence Castors, in overtime March 25.
Earlier in the series, the Rockets overcame a 2-0 series lead to tie last weekend. Then on March 19, North Dundas lost game five of the series, to put the team at risk of crash landing out of the playoffs.
Both teams made up for a scoreless first period in the second. Rockets forward Jarret Ladouceur blasted the puck past Castors’ goalie Shane Morris. North Dundas did not hold the lead long before Clarence scored the first of four goals in a row to take a 4-1 lead.
Andrew O’Connor’s one-timer kept the Rockets’ in the game, scoring with four minutes left in the period. North Dundas trailed Clarence Creek 4-2 after 40 minutes.
Parker Lefebvre cut the Castors’ lead to one goal, scoring less than two minutes into the third period. Nine minutes later, Caden Holmes tied the game for the Rockets. The teams were deadlocked 4-4 at the end of regulation, forcing overtime.
North Dundas had a power-play opportunity early in OT, but were unable to capitalize. Just over four minutes in, the Rockets were penalized for roughing, giving the Castors the man advantage.
Clarence forward Jacob Clement broke away 30 seconds into the power play to score the game winning, and the series winning, goal. The Castors defeated the Rockets 5-4 in game six overtime, and four games to two in the semi-final series.
The defending champion Clarence Castors will square off against the Gatineau Hull-Volant in the National Capital Junior Hockey League championship beginning this weekend.