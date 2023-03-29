Medicine Hat College and CF Industries, which manufactures nitrogen, are teaming up to launch the first STEM for a Day. It will be a full-day experience for prospective post-secondary students to participate in. The idea is to provide the students with exposure to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Those who register will have a chance to get an idea of what certain programs – environment engineering technician, environmental biology and reclamation technology, information technology and power engineering technology – at MHC have to offer.
The initial sessions will run from May 2-4 and will be open to students within Medicine Hat Public and Prairie Rose School Divisions, Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education and Sunrise Collegiate. An open day, for members of the community and high school students outside the relevant school divisions, will take place on May 19.
Landon Heilman, student recruitment coordinator at MHC, stated in the press release, “we are excited to be offering our very first STEM for a Day, where students can come to campus and actually try STEM-related programs before applying. They will get to learn things like how to code, how a power engineering facility works, and will even get to view organisms under a microscope. We hope that after this experience, students will walk away feeling confident in what programs they want to take.”
The collaboration with CF Industries has managed to get this opportunity up and running and representatives from the company will also be on hand to answer any questions students might have about working in STEM.
Mandy Dion, human resources manager at CF Industries, said the collaboration is one they are proud to support.
“CF employs many people in the community in the STEM industry and feel this is a great opportunity to engage with our local schools,” said Dion. “We want to provide a program that is accessible to all students who might not otherwise get the opportunity to learn about a variety of careers and help make key decisions for their future.”
Students in high schools of Medicine Hat have been provided information they need to register in STEM for a Day.
Those who wish to attend the open day on May 19 can register online at http://www.mhc.ab.ca/STEM.