The Saskatchewan provincial government has emphatically rejected the use of vote-counting machines in the provincial election that will be held next year. Election Saskatchewan’s Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda tested electronic poll books and the vote-counting machines in the three provincial byelections that were held two weeks ago on August 10th and based on that experience he once again recommended their use to the provincial government’s Board of Internal Economy. It is this Board that “has responsibility for all matters of financial and administrative policy affecting the Legislative Assembly and its members.” (https://www.legassembly.sk.ca/mlas/board-of-internal-economy/) Its mandate includes among other things, approving, or not, the proposed use of alternative procedures, equipment, or technology during a general election, recommended by the Chief Electoral Officer.
“The technology we used worked very, very well and was positively received in the three constituencies where it was used,” said Dr. Boda. The byelections proved, Boda said, that the vote-counting machines were accurate and provided results in a fraction of the time usually needed when votes are counted by hand, with the two urban ridings able to be declared within about a half hour of the polls closing, and the rural riding about 45 minutes after that.
The vote-counting machines should not be confused with voting machines which came into question when used in the American election. Vote-counting machines are not connected to the internet in any way and voters still place their vote by marking a paper ballot which once folded, is fed into the machine to be counted. In Boda’s recommendation, votes would still be counted by hand after polls closed to confirm the number generated by the vote-counter. The required manpower, if Boda’s recommendations had been accepted, would be significantly smaller than what is currently required.
“Our system is antiquated,” Boda said. Currently, elections workers can work a 12-hour day, and then they are tasked with the hardest part of the process, hand counting ballots. At the end of a long day, mistakes can be made, as occurred in a confirmation hand count during the byelections. A repeat hand count was carried out and those results matched the results recorded by the machine. The greatest time saving comes with the initial count. The scrutiny measures to ensure that tampering does not occur with the ballot before it is counted and that the count is recorded for the correct candidate are not needed as the machine is completely impartial and incapable of altering a ballot.
However, at the meeting of the Board of Internal Economy on Tuesday, August 15th, the majority of the government members voted down Boda’s recommendation to use vote-counting machines in next year’s general election (the two NDP board members supported the recommendations). A statement issued by member of the board the Hon. Jeremy Harrison stated that, “The Government does not, and will not, support the use of electronic vote-counting machines for future general elections.” The Sask Party government maintains that a ballot cast by hand should be counted by hand under the watchful eye of scrutineers. Premier Moe further supported that notion saying, “As we move forward, I think one thing we always have to keep in mind, as we incorporate technology into our electoral system, is that we never, ever sacrifice the integrity of counting votes and the electoral votes, or the perception of that integrity as well.”
Michael Boda disagrees that integrity would be sacrificed. “It [the introduction of technology] actually elevates the integrity of the process moving forward because it’s more accurate and we can understand where [the] challenges are,” explained Boda. Saskatoon has been using the technology for over ten years and Regina has been using vote-counting machines since 2000. According to Kristina Gentile, the election co-ordinator for the municipal and school board elections for the City of Regina, in an article posted on cjme.com on August 17th (Sask. Gov’t turns down electronic vote counters despite positive showings) the machines have vastly improved the speed of collecting and reporting, and she said it’s gone over well with the public, candidates and workers. NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer, who is also a member of the Board of Internal Economy, said that voters in the by-elections had been very excited about the changes Boda had brought into the process.
However, when it comes to the general election, Boda’s hands are tied. The Chief Electoral Officer has authority over decisions for byelections, but it is the government legislators who determine how general elections will be run and it is his job to carry that out. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is an independent officer of the Legislature who is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor on the recommendation of the Legislative Assembly. The CEO is responsible for the fair and equitable administration of all provincial electoral legislation and all provincial elections and is responsible for appointing the returning officers for all 61 provincial constituencies who are hired through an independent merit-based, competition. As local representatives, returning officers are directly responsible for the administration, conduct, and reporting of constituency-level electoral proceedings. (https://www.elections.sk.ca/what-we-do/organization-structure/)
The management team of the electoral office includes besides the Chief Electoral Officer: the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer/Chief Operating Officer; the Executive Director, Electoral Operations; the Executive Director, OCEO; Director, Electoral Operations; Director, Finance; Director, Information Technology; Senior Director, Outreach & Communications. Below that on the hierarchical ladder is the field leadership team of which nine supervisory returning officers each represent a different zone of the province comprised of six or seven constituencies. They are responsible for assisting and providing guidance to the returning officers within those constituencies.
Boda also employed electronic poll books in the by-elections, but a recommendation to use electronic poll books for the general election was also rejected by the Board of Internal Economy. In this instance though, it was not a complete rejection. Boda was asked to come back with another recommendation to use the electronic poll books in a more limited fashion. Boda said that means the electronic poll books will be used in cities only, while rural areas will have the traditional polls with paper books.
Three recommendations Boda made to the Board that were accepted included making polling divisions more flexible than just 300 voters, the concept of a voting week instead of having a separate advanced vote and an election day, and giving wider allowances around voting by mail.