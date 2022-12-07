The staff at Swan Hills School are sponsoring an innovative food drive campaign, inviting the community to help them Stuff a Bus with donations for the Swan Hills Food Bank (SHFB).
From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on December 15, the school staff will visit homes in the community in teams to collect donations for the SHFB. The bus to be “stuffed” is the white “Grizzlies” school bus, and it will be parked at the Keyano Centre during this time. As the teams of school staff members gather food drive contributions, they will drop them off at the bus as necessary.
At roughly 8:00 PM, when all of the collected food items have been loaded onto the bus, the donations will be brought to the SHFB to unload the goods and hopefully fill up the organization’s shelves.
This inventive food drive is a first for the Swan Hills School. While the school usually collects items for Santa’s Elves (the SHFB also administers the Santa’s Elves program) every year, they haven’t carried out a campaign where the staff canvases the local neighbourhoods before.
When asked about the inspiration behind “Stuff The Bus,” Associate Principal Kara King explained, “We have an amazing staff who are always willing to lend a hand. This is a great opportunity for us to give back to our community! We would like to assist families and anyone who may be experiencing this hardship, especially at this time of year.”
Community members who would like to contribute to Stuff The Bus have a few different ways to get involved. They may contact the school at (780-333-4471) in advance of the event to ensure a pickup and are also welcome to bring food items straight to the bus. The Super A will also be putting together packages of food items for donation to the SHFB and hope to have them ready for Monday, December 12. The packages will be priced at $5, $10, and $20 and will consist of foods identified as needed for the food bank. The Super A will have a bin to collect donations to the SHFB; purchased packages can be placed in the bin or brought home to be collected on December 15.
Application forms for a food hamper from SHFB are available at the ATB location downtown, but the application deadline is December 12. Please remember to fill out the entire form, as incomplete forms will not be processed. The SHFB will distribute gift cards to local businesses or food hampers to approved applicants. After switching to using gift cards over the last two years, the SHFB has received positive feedback from the families receiving support. The families have found being able to purchase the grocery items that best suited their individual needs with a gift card worked very well.