In a bid to shore up passenger numbers, city transit will be free for youth up to age 17 as soon as this summer.
Currently, ridership in Grande Prairie is down by approximately 70 per cent compared to 2019 levels before the pandemic.
Previously, youth aged 6 to 17 were charged a reduced rate to ride.
“I think if we're going to increase ridership, we need to start young, especially on the transit, so you get kids familiar with the systems and the routes,” said coun. Chris Thiessen.
City council made the decision on Monday after the Public and Protective Services Committee reviewed subsidized bus passes in the city compared to other municipalities in the province.
“This is an excellent way to just get ridership moving in the right direction and to introduce transit to a group of young adults who wouldn't ordinarily potentially take transit,” said Steve Harvard, transit services director.
He noted in his report to the committee that the pandemic reduced ridership loss significantly, not only in the city but across the country.
Chief Public and Protective Services Officer Dan Lemieux said changes will take some time to come into effect, because the bylaw will need to changed and approved by council in a future meeting.
“We'll work very hard with them to make this happen as quickly as we can; most likely this summer or September,” he said.
In 2022, youth ridership accounted for 16 per cent of total ridership; about 60,717 rides with transfers.
The change to remove a youth ridership fee is expected to reduce the city’s revenue by $90,000 annually.
City Chief Financial Officer Danielle Whiteway said the city will “try to offset with other cost savings” to ensure the transit budget is balanced at the end of the year. She noted the financial stabilization reserve could also be used.
The city currently also provides subsidies to other riders, including a $10 rate per month to users of Assure Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), the Transit Access Pass (TAP), and Explore GP.
TAP provides a 50 per cent subsidy on monthly passes to qualifying applicants whose income does not exceed the low-income cut-off level determined by Statistics Canada.
Explore GP provides newcomers to Canada with a Grande Prairie address and a one-time welcome package that includes a three-month transit pass.
The total cost of subsidies in 2022 for the city was $124,000: AISH $93,000, TAP $22,000, and Explore GP $9,000.
Harvard says the city wants to ensure youth can receive a bus pass, either through schools or
Coun. Dylan Bressey noted that the Youth Advisory Council was excited about the prospect of free transit for youth but would like to see the program expanded to people 24 and younger.
Transit is also working on a transit marketing plan to increase awareness and ridership in the coming year, says the report.
Children under the age of five still will be able to ride transit for free.