When the owner of Kahnawake’s all-country radio station was at a Luke Combs concert at the Bell Centre last month, he noticed throngs of young people singing along with the music - and not just when the chorus kicked in.
“They knew the words from start to finish - every song,” said Brian Moon, who owns KIC Country 89.9 FM (aka CKKI-FM).
Kahnawake’s all-country radio station has been around for about a decade, a time during which the genre has exploded in popularity - country music grew about five times faster than other genres on streaming platforms as people shut themselves inside in 2020, according to Time.
“Whether this was going to happen or not, I’d just like to think, hey, we’re a part of this, we’re promoting country music, and it’s growing,” said Moon.
Now, the station hopes to reach even more country fans with a brand new 100-foot tower at Mohawk Hills Golf Club, the future home of the station.
“With radio, height is everything,” said Moon, who oversaw the tower’s installation on Monday. He expects that the new structure, more than twice as tall as the previous one, is sure to help the station reach more listeners. Testing still has to be done to determine how much the station has expanded its coverage area.
While the pandemic blues seem to have sparked a comeback for country music, COVID-19 nevertheless spelled trouble for the station. Like other media organizations, KIC Country struggled during the pandemic as advertising revenues dried up.
“We couldn’t go out and ask anybody for sponsorship for ads because nobody was advertising because nobody could go out,” said Moon.
The government stepped in and bought advertising to help the station keep its head above water, but the return to normalcy has been a welcome relief.
“We’re still afloat and things are better,” said Moon. “Doors are opening. People are going out shopping again.”
Collaborations with Evenko have also been helpful to the station, Moon said. Thanks to the promotion company, the station was able to give away five pairs of tickets to a Morgan Wallen concert just this week.
A combination of self-funding and community support via GoFundMe paid for the new $30,000 tower.
“It feels great,” said Moon. “I’m feeling proud. I’m glad for everybody that’s helped out. We’re getting a lot of encouragement from the listeners, so it’s all good.”
While the station spins country tunes from all over, Moon prides himself in supporting local talent whenever he can. “If any local artist’s got something, they get it to us and we put it on,” he said. “We’re not snooty like the big boys downtown.”
Moon himself, who is Mi’kmaq from Listiguj, is among Kahnawake’s cadre of gifted country musicians, having received accolades for his contributions to the genre.
“It’s funny, going from travelling around North America performing - because I’m a road artist - to do this was a big change. And I love it. It’s nice because I’m still involved in music and I’m still touring and I’m still playing a lot,” he said.
As for the future, Moon hopes to work on getting more live on-air DJs, even if it means implementing the kinds of remote broadcasts that have become commonplace in the industry.
“We hope to get bigger and better and service the community and outside the community,” said Moon.
“Kahnawake, thank you for your support, and most of all, thank you for listening.”