CANSO – A small group of women gathered in Canso to participate in a walk for safe communities’ event on June 17. The walk – organized by the Canso branch of Circles of Circles of Support & Change (COSC), a project of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre to address gender-based violence – was in large part a reaction to some unpleasant, antagonizing interactions within the community in recent months.
Walk participants, who wish to remain anonymous due to the nature of the disturbance in the community, told The Journal that some individuals in the town have taken to speaking rudely to people, mainly women, while they are out walking. The same individuals have spit on people’s cars and have walked out in front of vehicles as they tried to exit driveways.
“They just holler things out to you. It’s never threatening, it’s just rude and insulting and intimidating,” said one woman, adding, “I know there are at least six people that I’m aware of [who have experienced such interactions].”
As for the anonymity, one of the walk participants believed it was necessary because, she said, “We don’t want to be attacked or targeted.”
Another participant said, “I never thought I’d see the day when I couldn’t walk in this community.”
The women agreed that in the past the only worry they had about walking in Canso was wildlife; mainly coyotes.
Michelle Newell, the COSC facilitator for Canso and surrounding areas said, “We recommend taking your cell phone and making sure its fully charged; make sure your location is turned on, walk with a friend, wear bright clothing, tell someone your route and when you expect to be back, walk during daylight hours, pay attention to your surroundings and carry non-violent deterrents, such as a whistle or safety repellents, and always trust your gut.”
Newell told The Journal the event was held because it was important to talk about the issue. Some people have mistakenly believed they were the only family in the community experiencing these difficulties.
The Journal asked the Guysborough Detachment of the RCMP what advice they would give residents in dealing with this issue and was told anyone who believed they were the victim of a crime should report it to the police. If they don’t wish to pursue criminal charges or if there are insufficient grounds for a criminal charge, they can seek a peace bond. People are also encouraged to keep notes of dates, times and incidents.
In the meantime, one of the walk participants advised those in attendance, “Keep walking, don’t let this stop you.”