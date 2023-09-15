WINGHAM – Another facelift to a downtown business is coming after the owner of 241 – 243 Josephine St. was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Community Façade Improvement grant program.
A report prepared by Economic Development Officer Demetri Makrakos said, “The applicant is requesting funds of $10,000 for improvement to the façade including renovations to windows, siding and electrical. As part of their application, the applicant has provided the following comments. ‘The work would be an improvement to the retail facade and would help enhance the aesthetic of the subject building.’
“The work proposed meets the Commercial Façade Improvement Grant eligibility criteria: Repair/replacement of storefront, including repair or replacement of doors and windows.
“The estimated cost of the proposed work is $57,065. The staff CIP committee has completed a review of the application and concluded the CIP application for 241 Josephine St., Wingham is eligible for a grant of $10,000 through the Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program offered under North Huron’s Community Improvement Plan.”
The Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program supports the revitalization of commercial façades within the Community Improvement Plan Project Areas. Building owners or tenants within the CIP Project Areas are eligible for a grant of up to 50 per cent of the qualified improvement costs up to a maximum grant of $10,000.
The Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program offers grants to eligible building owners and tenants for front and exterior side façades. It promotes aesthetic and accessibility-related improvements to buildings that otherwise may not occur due to the cost premiums associated with them.
A total of $20,000 was budgeted for and accepted by council for the 2023 Community Improvement Plan grant programs. An additional $20,000 has been carried forward from the 2022 CIP budget, as only two projects were awarded in 2022. $18,331 will remain available for further 2023 Community Improvement Plan grant program projects.