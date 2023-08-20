The Halton Police have taken swift action against nine individuals, charging them with operation while impaired offences in a series of incidents across various localities. Among the accused is one from the Town of Milton.
The sequence of events unfolded on multiple occasions, with police officers responding to diverse situations that led to the identification and arrest of the alleged offenders.
On August 14, 2023, the police were alerted to a citizen-initiated complaint from Oakville's Oak Walk Drive and Taunton Road area. Subsequent investigations resulted in the charging of Ajay Mehra, 41, of Oakville, with an offence involving a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within two hours.
The same day, police officers were summoned to a single-vehicle collision site at Cornwall Road and Morrison Road in Oakville. Craig Blackler (39) of Oakville was implicated in the incident and subsequently charged with operation while impaired, as well as an offence involving a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within a two-hour window.
In a separate occurrence on the same day, the police responded to a collision near Mill Street and Main Street North in Acton. As a result of investigations into the incident, Brandon Garcia (28) of Acton was charged with operation while impaired and an offence involving a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within two hours.
Continuing the streak of incidents on August 14, police were dispatched to another single-vehicle collision at Fairview Street and Commerce Court in Burlington. The subsequent investigation led to the charging of Michael Morse (42) of Burlington with operation while impaired.
On August 15, 2023, police officers were again prompted by a citizen-initiated complaint, this time in Guelph Street and Mountainview Road North in Halton Hills. Investigations bore fruit with the charging of Marko Gujic (35) of Halton Hills for impaired operation and an offence involving a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within two hours.
Continuing the trend, a citizen-initiated complaint on August 17 led police officers to Cross Street and Guelph Street in Georgetown. Elke Mulholland (55) of Georgetown was charged after investigations unveiled impaired operations and failure or refusal to comply with demand offences.
Further citizen-initiated complaints on the same day, this time near Old Bronte Road and Dundas Street West in Oakville, led to the charging of Susan Hansen (71) of Mississauga with operation while impaired and an offence involving a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within two hours.
August 17 also witnessed police responding to two separate incidents in Milton. A single-vehicle collision at Tremaine Road and Louis St. Laurent Avenue resulted in the charging of Abeer Nasir (40) of Milton with impaired operation and an offence involving a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within two hours. Additionally, a collision at Derry Road and Santa Maria Boulevard led to the charging of Paul Wilson (38) of Milton with impaired operation and failure or refusal to comply with demand.
Public members are reminded that operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol is a serious offence with severe consequences.