LONDON – Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and Brockton mayor, took a few minutes from a busy schedule at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in London on Monday to provide an update on some of the meetings with provincial officials.
High on his agenda prior to AMO had been moving ahead the provincial approval process for Saugeen Hospice Inc.
Peabody said that after the meeting with the Ministry of Health, he’s “quite optimistic.” The ministry was “non-committal” about Saugeen Hospice, he said, but did say they “looked forward to reviewing their next submission.”
Another topic discussed with Sylvia Jones, minister of health, and Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions, was the MHART (Mental Health and Addictions Response Team) program.
“Tibollo said he supported it,” Peabody noted.
He added that the ministry appeared to be looking for municipal support for the new addiction treatment centre in Owen Sound. An initiative of Grey Bruce Health Services, the facility will be a unique model, a “one stop shop” for care of those with addictions and mental health issues.
A presentation to Bruce County council earlier this year by a delegation that included Gary Sims, CEO of GBHS, included a request for $500,000 from the county.
At the time, county staff were asked to prepare a report. Peabody thanked Sims and the others in the delegation, saying, “I commend you and your team for your vision… It’s a fantastic vision… I wish you well.”
At the AMO conference, Peabody also met with Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development, regarding a proposal for a training centre for skilled trades in Brockton’s East Ridge Business Park.
“He was very receptive,” said Peabody, who was asked to follow up with a detailed proposal on the matter for McNaughton’s parliamentary assistant.
Peabody said he was able to meet with Ministry of Housing staff, where he discussed upper tier Community Improvement Plans, regarding refunding development charges for affordable housing, or a possible rebate on property taxes. Peabody noted the latter would require provincial approval.
Peabody said he discussed with them Brockton’s application for the housing accelerator grant.
In general, Peabody said he found the AMO conference “pretty busy and definitely productive.” He added, “I would like more definitive direction on hospice.”