NEEPAWA — A well-known restaurant in Neepawa is becoming part of the town’s art scene and celebrating local artists by featuring their work on one of its walls.
Brews Brothers Bistro, located on Mountain Avenue in Neepawa, 74 kilometres northeast of Brandon, has partnered with four local artists to showcase their work on a main wall in the restaurant. All of the art is listed for sale, so patrons who stop by also have the chance to shop for art that supports local artists.
Brews Brothers owner Mark Mitchell said he wanted to get some art on the feature wall of the restaurant and at the same time give exposure to local artists, who pay $15 a month to have their art featured there.
“We thought, hey, let’s give these people a place to put their art, and we’ll see what happens and go from there.”
So far, customers have been appreciating the new art displayed at the restaurant, which is also up for sale, Mitchell said.
“They really love it, and the fact that we’re encouraging artists,” he said. “It’s driving a lot of chatter … a lot of interest.”
A Neepawa builder who never thought of himself as an artist until four years ago, Rob Moman said he feels humbled to have his art on display at the restaurant with other local artists.
In 2018, Moman’s wife and daughter were taking part in an evening of painting and invited him to join them. Much to his surprise, he discovered a new passion.
“I’d never put a paintbrush to canvas,” Moman said. “I just fell in love with it, and then I started to do more.”
Now, painting has become Moman’s way to relax and forget about the hustle and bustle of his busy life. Every Monday night, he can be found in what his family has affectionately dubbed “Rob’s Nest” — a painting space in the back of his workshop.
“It’s a really special place for me because that’s where I go to unwind and get out of the rat race,” Moman said. “It’s just a place to escape. You seem to forget everything and you just enjoy painting.”
When Mitchell asked Moman if he would be interested in having his work featured at the restaurant, Moman said he was surprised.
“As an artist, sometimes you don’t think your art is good enough,” he said. “But I was shocked about how it looked when it was up there. I’ve already gotten some texts from friends saying ‘Wow, I love your art,’ so that really makes you feel good.”
The restaurant is limiting artists to a two-month period for displaying their art to keep the display fresh and give the chance for other artists to show off their creations. Mitchell said there’s already a waiting list of local artists excitedly awaiting their turn to feature their work on the wall.