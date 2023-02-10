THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Neighbours on the Line will have their night with Hydro One.
Billed as an information session, the electric company booked the Kaministiquia Community Centre for March 2 to meet with the Neighbours, a group of Kaministiquia community residents opposed to Hydro One’s Waasigan Transmission Line route running through some of their properties.
Hydro One representatives were invited to join the group’s weekly Wednesday meetings for their March 1 gathering, but decided to book the hall for their own date.
“We don’t need another information session,” said Neighbours on the Line organizer and communications director Michelle Hamer. “We need it to be set up so people can ask some questions.
“Instead of coming to a proper community forum and engaging with us in an agreeable way to respect us, instead of respecting us, they went under us and booked a whole other day.”
At this past Wednesday’s meeting, Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois of the NDP attended in person and addressed the crowd, while Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland’s executive assistant Pat Maxwell appeared online via Zoom.
The meeting started out with discussions on why some members of the group received $5,000 cheques from the electric company, which Hydro One admitted was a mistake on Wednesday.
“Late last week cheques were mailed in error to three property owners in advance of them meeting with our real estate representatives," said Hydro One acting vice-president Susan Wylie in an email. “We have made every attempt to contact these individuals to apologize for the error. Hydro One is in the process of working directly with impacted property owners to enter into voluntary early access agreements for environmental and engineering studies to facilitate the final design of the proposed Waasigan Transmission Line.
“In these meetings, property owners are provided with any applicable immediate payments, which means we prepare cheques in advance of these meetings. We are sorry for the confusion that this has caused and remain committed to meeting with each impacted property owner to learn more about their property and to look at ways we may be able to mitigate or minimize the impacts of the proposed project.”
The Kaministiquia group, which has added Lappe and Dryden residents to their cause, claims that residents and properties within 500 metres on both sides of the high-voltage power line will be impacted with possible water shed contamination, electric radiation exposure and the loss of some of their homesteads.
Hamer said the water contamination will begin when the trees in the community face the chopping block.
“So our whole (water shed), they are deforesting on the top of the whole (water shed),” Hamer said. “With the way the root system works is, when you take out the trees, you lose the root system. The root system is what holds all the nitrogens and all the different chemical compounds that are naturally occuring in our soil. When you take the root system out, you release all that.
“There’s also construction and the basis of development, that’s putting contaminants into surface water and groundwater.”
Hamer also said Hydro One has offered to move the wells of the residents in the community to accommodate the transmission line, which she feels is nonsensical.
In the meantime, the group has a crew, including her father Steve Hamer, looking for an alternate route that won’t impact any communities.
“We’re working on it right now and hopefully in a week or so, we should be able to figure it out,” Steve Hamer said. “(Hydro One) might have to go a little further north and there is a way through.
“The whole thing that we’re trying to do is, we want to do it in such a way that we don’t give the problem to somebody else.
“We’ve got to find an alternate route which will work for everybody, but not affect anybody else.”
Hydro One said last week their next steps include completing an assessment to identify potential effects of the new transmission line; identifying measures to avoid or mitigate adverse effects; progressing with detailed design and construction planning; identifying real estate requirements and working with directly impacted property owners; and compiling a draft environmental assessment report for review and feedback.
On the Hydro One website, the timeline for the Waasigan project dates to April 2019 where a notice of commencement of the terms of reference for the environmental assessment was adopted, followed by consultation, data collection and development of corridor alternatives in 2019-2020.
A proposed terms of reference was submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in the fall of 2020 and approved by the ministry in February 2022.
During 2022-2023, the website claims that consultations have taken place and data has been collected on environmental assessment study areas with the environmental assessment review to be drafted this spring.
The selection of a preliminary preferred route is set to take place in the winter of this year with completion of the development work scheduled for the end of 2024.