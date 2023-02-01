ST. MARY’S – Following recommendations from the provincial government, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) are rolling up their sleeves to resolve their long-standing funding dispute, says a spokesperson for the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.
“[We have] received responses from both [parties and] they are committed to working together to ensure equitable library service is available within the region,” Susan Mader Zinck confirmed in an email to The Journal last week. “The next step is to develop a joint action plan to follow through with the recommendations.”
Among those recommendations is increased public representation and communications through two new positions on the library’s board. Currently, six individuals represent roughly 33,000 residents of northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton: Clair Rankin (chair); and Councillors Claude P. Poirier (Inverness County), Mary Desmond (Guysborough District), Courtney Mailman (St. Mary’s District), Debbie King (Mulgrave) and Blaine MacQuarrie (Port Hawkesbury).
According to Mader Zinck, members of the public are now “invited to submit applications for [ECRL board membership] through the Agencies, Boards and Commissions (ABC) process. Board members represent the public interest while supporting the board’s priorities regarding library services. The two positions will be filled once the ABC application process is completed. Applications for non-adjudicative boards, such as the ECRL Board, are accepted throughout the year and appointed as they are approved.”
ECRL bylaws stipulate that “members appointed by a town or rural municipality shall hold office for a period of one, two or three years, as determined by the appointing municipality. A member appointed by the Governor in Council (Lieutenant-Governor) holds office for such term as the Governor in Council prescribes.”
St. Mary’s library users have been concerned about the future of Sherbrooke outlet ever since municipal council and ECRL came to loggerheads over dwindling hours of operations under a new funding formula in 2021. The branch was closed between December 23 and January 25 with no clear public explanation.
ECRL’s most recent annual report (2020-21) posted to its website states that its revenues were $1.2 million (74 per cent from the province, 23 per cent from the municipalities; and three per cent from other sources), while expenses were $1.1 million ($813,609 for salaries; $64,323 for headquarter accommodations; $8,754 for library projects, grants and programming; $133,370 for amortization; and $90,014 for other).
ECRL record a surplus of $96,466.