Two candidates are on the ballot to be the next president of the National Inuit Youth Council.
The council, which advocates for Inuit youth issues and advises Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, is holding its presidential vote June 6.
Tyler Akeeagok of Kugluktuk and Susie-Anne Kudluk of Kangirsuk — both 25 years old — are running to replace incumbent Brian Pottle, who is nearing the end of his two-year term and has aged out of eligibility for the role.
ITK and the youth council shared biographies and platform information of the two candidates on their Facebook pages.
Akeeagok is originally from Grise Fiord and attended Nunavut Sivuniksavut in Ottawa.
“He has devoted his time to Inuit youth across all education systems and has volunteered within his community,” the Facebook post read.
“If elected he plans to expand focus on multiple factors that Inuit youth face including low graduation rates, culturally relevant mental health supports, access to Inuktut learning, and climate action to name a few.”
Kudluk has been a member of the board of directors of Qarjuit Youth Council, which advocates for a number of youth-related issues in Nunavik.
Her biography highlighted a platform focused on securing mental health resources for Inuit across Canada.
“Being a part of something big to give youth across Nunavik a voice is one of the many passions of Susie-Anne,” the ITK Facebook post read.
“Susie-Anne plans to deliver a voice on issues that Indigenous people face.”
The president will be elected online by members of the youth council, including youth representatives from the Nunatsiavut Government, Qikiqtani Inuit Association, Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Kivalliq Inuit Association, Inuvialuit Regional Corp., and Qarjuit Youth Council.