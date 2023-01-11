GUYSBOROUGH – According to the draft Municipal Report on the Town of Mulgrave compiled by the Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, little has changed in the financial outlook for the municipality since the last report period.
Mulgrave’s CAO David Gray presented the draft 2020-2021 report to council at their regular meeting on Jan. 9. He said the report was a little dated, as it was using the 2016 census data, but still provided an interesting overview.
Mulgrave continues to be rated as moderate risk for fiscal instability according to various financial indicators. Of 12 indicators used in the assessment, Gray said, “We’re considered low risk in eight of them, two are considered moderate risk and two are considered high…the high risk categories are reliance on a single business/institution…the other high risk item is undepreciated assets.”
Next on the agenda was the signage on Cesale Street, where motorists often fail to adhere to the one-way directional sign. Councillor Krista Luddington asked that a ‘Do Not Enter’ sign be posted on the street to reduce traffic flow in the wrong direction.
Mayor Ron Chisholm said that the problem was one he was aware of, noting, “People don’t realize just how many people do go up the one-way street. I call it the wrong way street.”
Council agreed a sign could be put in place and mention made in the next town newsletter.
When the floor was open to the public following the conclusion of agenda items, a resident stepped forward to discuss the issue of noise in the town. She said the noise from ATVs on the nearby trail and at night was impacting her quality of life.
Chisholm said now that council had completed amendments to the fire prevention bylaw, a noise bylaw could be next.