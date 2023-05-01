Keep those lawnmowers in the shed for a few more days, as Midland council is aiming to bee busy at the upcoming regular meeting this Wednesday to talk about lawn cutting.
Midland was granted designation as a Bee City municipality in 2021, joining over 60 other locations across Canada in a commitment to protect pollinators and provide pollinator habitats in the town.
Several no-mow zones and reduced mow zones were introduced to the area in 2021, with no-mow zones in Ernest T. Bates Park, Little Lake Park, Edgehill Park, Gawley Park and Midland Bay Landing Park.
At the upcoming meeting, council will address a planning, building and bylaw department report to support ‘No-Mow May’ as a recommendation from Bee City Canada and the Severn Sound Environmental Association.
According to the staff report, lawns are the largest areas of vegetation in urban centres with pollinators such as bees, butterflies and ants doing their effort during May. By not mowing, pollinators can continue their work, overwintering insects and amphibians burrowed or hiding won’t be disturbed, and homeowner carbon footprints can be reduced by allowing flowers and weeds to grow.
Staff also recognized that there could be a visual impact to the tidiness of yards, and there could be an increase in complaints due to residents suffering seasonal allergies; however, staff would attempt to handle those issues through education and public engagement.
The No-Mow May report is available in full in the council agenda on the Town of Midland website. The hybrid council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on May 3 virtually and in council chambers at the 575 Dominion Ave. municipal office.
Council meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, and can be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.