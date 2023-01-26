A Gleichen resident is launching a complaint with Strathmore Hospital regarding her mistreatment by two nurses and paramedics during her admittance.
Tami Hutcheon said while she was in need of medical services on and following Jan. 8, she was verbally abused by medical staff who were supposed to be tending to her needs.
“I don’t know exactly what day it was or the time; friends of mine called paramedics because I started vomiting profusely and having explosive diarrhea. The paramedics came, they put me in the ambulance and the paramedics accused me of being on drugs,” she said.
Upon reaching Strathmore Hospital, Hutcheon explained she requested a drug screening via catheter, hoping the results would be indisputable.
The results, though returning negative save for her prescribed medication, did not help to improve her treatment.
“The feces was all up to my neck, it was in my hair, down my legs, and they left me like that forever. The two nurses call me (vulgar names), they called me a drug addict,” said Hutcheon. “They then transported me from Strathmore Hospital to Peter Lougheed Hospital and even the paramedic who transported me down there said ‘the only reason she is being transported is because they didn’t want to look after her.’”
Hutcheon added it wasn’t until she returned from Peter Lougheed to Strathmore Hospital and was admitted to acute care, that her treatment and experience improved.
“When I got (back) to Strathmore Hospital they put me into acute care and … the nurses in acute care, everyone should get a medal. Those have got to be the nicest nurses that anybody could ever deal with,” she said. “They were so kind to me, even they couldn’t believe what had happened.”
Her grievances, she specified, were with the two nurses who attended her initially, as well as with the paramedics who transported her from Gleichen to Strathmore.
Hutcheon said she submitted a complaint with the hospital and spoke with an administrator, who she did not name. She added to have been informed an investigation into the incident would be launched “immediately.”
“I want an apology from both of these nurses. I want them to tell me why they are apologizing to me, and I think they should take a course on why they shouldn’t treat people like that,” she said. “You can’t treat patients like that; they don’t know what’s wrong.”
Hutcheon said she was diagnosed with pneumonia, an ear infection and a urinary tract infection.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a statement in response to the claim on behalf of Strathmore Hospital.
“We are very sorry to hear that a patient is upset with their experience at an AHS facility. AHS has worked extremely hard across the organization, to develop a culture of compassion, accountability, respect, excellence, and safety.
“Strathmore Hospital site leadership has spoken with the patient to discuss the concerns. The patient was also informed that AHS has a Patient Relations service for patients and family members to work with if they have concerns about care.”
AHS added an internal review is also underway regarding the complaint to determine details of the care provided to this patient. Results of this review will be available to the patient.
To protect patient privacy and confidentiality, AHS will not be providing further detail regarding this matter.