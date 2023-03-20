Approximately $5.1 million in provincial funding is headed to the municipalities of Ritchot and Springfield, aimed at advancing arts, culture, and sports within their communities.
Springfield will benefit from the lion’s share, with nearly $4.8 million on the way. The bulk of this funding has been dedicated to the creation of the Springfield Community Recreation Center in Oakbank, Manitoba.
The $20 million two-storey recreation complex will house a community hall/gymnasium, multi-use turf, multipurpose rooms, an indoor walking track, indoor playground, and community kitchen.
A variety of projects will get underway in Ritchot as well, thanks to almost $366,000 in new provincial funding.
The majority is headed to the Ste. Agathe arena for the replacement of its aging ice plant. The St. Adolphe Sports Centre will benefit, too, from a new over-ice camera system and TV.
Organizations such as the Grande Pointe Homeowners Association, IDC Club Inc., and Seine River Minor Baseball will see funding for field and facility improvements.
“I am pleased and proud to support this growth in my community,” says Ron Schuler, MLA for Springfield-Ritchot. “This funding shows that the communities of Springfield-Ritchot are vibrant, dynamic communities that have much to offer Manitoba as a whole.”