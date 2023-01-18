London-area MPs are joining a growing group of federal politicians demanding the release of Iranians detained in their homeland for opposing Iran’s regime.
Conservative MP Karen Vecchio recently announced her sponsorship for two Iranian women, Mohana Kameli and Sepideh Ahmadkhani, who are at risk of execution after demanding justice and freedom for women in their country.
“It’s really (about) bringing attention to the dishonourable killings, these horrible things that are happening to not just women, but to the people living in Iran,” Vecchio, MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, said of her political sponsorship.
Kameli was abducted after being shot by police and taken to an unknown location. Ahmadkhani, a graduate of Melli University in Tehran, was sentenced to six years in prison and 74 lashes. The young women were detained during nationwide protests that erupted in Iran four months ago following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amin, who fell into a coma and died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for violating hijab laws.
Vecchio is among dozens of federal politicians in the London region and nationwide to sponsor Iranian prisoners in recent months, a response to ongoing calls from advocates and Iranian groups across Canada.
“Members of the government, many members of the official opposition and across the world — the EU, Germany and many other countries — are doing political sponsorships for some of these Iranian prisoners. This is very collective,” Vecchio said of the effort.
Political sponsorship is about showing solidarity for all prisoners in Iran, but specifically raises awareness about the individual being sponsored, Vecchio said. “It’s about bringing their stories to light internationally and here in Canada,” she said.
Like Vecchio, Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos has met regularly with members of London’s Iranian community and attended a handful of the anti-regime protests held in the city. Sponsoring detained Iranians is next on his list, he said.
“I’m looking at adding my name and support of an activist so that the regime understands that people are watching, including elected representatives in democracies,” said Fragiskatos, MP for London North Centre.
“It’s a symbolic gesture, to be sure, but I think symbolism does have a place in all of this ... If the regime understands that dissidents that are being persecuted by it are being supported by elected representatives abroad, then there is a chance that they would think twice before harming that individual,” he said.
Fragiskatos said the federal government has been outspoken about the actions of the Iranian regime against people in Iran and has permanently banned 10,000 individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — a part of the regime that dominates Iran’s society and a large part of the country’s military — from Canada.
The IRGC is responsible for shooting down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 176 people aboard, including more than 50 Canadian citizens. It is a designated terrorist organization in many countries, including the United States, but has not been declared the same by Ottawa, despite growing calls to do so.
“This is a terrorist organization, and they need to be banned from Canada,” Vecchio said.
“They are banned in other countries, but we know that they are doing political work here still. There are organizations that are supporting the IRGC, and we must continue to oppose that.”
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada