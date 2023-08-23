Village of Hope has seen a sharp increase in the number of kids needing their help for back to school over the last few years.
Cheryl Keddy-Scott, who is CEO of the Lincoln organization, said in 2018 they helped about 80 kids.
This year, they’re helping 447.
The not-for-profit charity acts as a food bank, but also has a 24-hour emergency line. Keddy-Scott said they also help families with budgeting, and help and advocate for families when it comes to rent and utilities.
“Food insecurity is definitely our main focus, but rent and emergency utilities, also subsidies are very key in this day and age when rent is definitely increased and people are really struggling to stay in their homes, we really work and advocate with landlords and tenants to make sure that our families are remaining in our community,” she said.
She said the back to school program has always been near and dear to her heart, as they supply kids with backpacks and everything they need for school, as well as haircuts, socks, and the resources they need for the whole year, not just the first day.
“We want that first day to be the best day ever, but we're also there to follow through,” she said. “We make sure that through the year, if they need something, that we're here to help them.”
Kids account for the greatest increase in need, Keddy-Scott said, especially since the pandemic.
After the worst of the pandemic, she said numbers started to dip back down, but recently with the increased cost of living, she said they’ve gone back up.
Before the pandemic, she said they were helping 810 individuals. Now, they have 1,780, with about 70 per cent being single parents.
“Over the past year, they've just really increased because of the cost of everything, the cost of rent, the cost of hydro, everything. Especially the cost of food,” she said. “There's nothing that hasn't gone up. So families that were barely getting by even before COVID, now, there's just not enough dollars at the end of the month to cover everything.”
She said families that used to be donors are coming in for help now, telling her they never thought they’d need it.
According to the Deloitte’s 2023 Back-To-School survey, back to school is typically the second largest spending event for families, behind the holiday season.
The report said the cost of school supplies has increased by 23.7 per cent over the last two years, an increase that is being felt by Village of Hope.
“(Last year) I could get some knapsacks from different businesses, different places for like $12, $10,” Keddy-Scott said. “This year. I'm paying anywhere from $15 to $25, so it's a huge increase, but it's almost identical knapsacks to what I got last year.”
Village of Hope is entirely donor funded, and although there is a $50 registration fee per child, she said it’s costing them roughly around $150 to $175 per child to send them back to school.
One of the other ways Village of Hope helps is budgeting. Keddy-Scott said she will visit families at their home and help them go through their finances and form a plan.
“I really think it's our programs and the budgeting that has always been key,” she said. “I always say our programs are positive, proactive and preventative because we don't want to be a stereotypical food bank where we're reactive. We wait for people to come to us until they are so desperate, they've got to walk in my doors. If you think you're going to have a problem with your hydro getting disconnected next month, if you're going to get evicted in two months because you're behind, come see me.”
Anyone looking to support Village of Hope, or needing their help, can visit them at their Lincoln location at 2540 South Service Rd.