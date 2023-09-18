The search for the next generation of Nunavut wrestlers is underway.
The territory has produced a number of talented wrestlers over the last few years, most notably Cambridge Bay’s Eekeeluak Avalak, who earlier this summer won a gold medal at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
However, many of Nunavut’s best wrestlers are getting older and heading South to pursue new opportunities both in and out of the sport.
That has left Chris Cooks, the territory’s foremost wrestling coach, with the task of recruiting a new crop of athletes to populate his training mats in Cambridge Bay.
“In the Covid years, we just kept our existing wrestlers,” Crooks, whose wrestling journey began in Ontario in the 70s, said from Cambridge Bay. “We never got any new wrestlers, so we’re in a rebuilding [phase] now.
“Most of the wrestlers that come through our program, they age out,” he added, noting that the majority of the athletes he brought to NAIG in Halifax are now too old to compete in upcoming tournaments like the Arctic Winter Games, set for next March in Alaska.
Crooks held his first practice of the new school year on Sept. 6, in the gymnasium of Cambridge Bay’s Kullik Ilihakvik elementary. He offers training for several different age ranges, as well as an all-girls program that runs on Friday nights. He said turnout varies year-to-year, but he is satisfied with the number of hopefuls to show up so far.
Most of the young Nunavummiut that get involved in wrestling have no experience in the sport, but according to Crooks, all it takes to get started is a bit of coordination and the right attitude.
“It helps for you to have some physical attributes, but in the end, that will only take you so far,” he said. “You need a very strong mental attitude. Discipline is what really takes you from being an average wrestler to a good wrestler to a great wrestler.”
Crooks’ search for wrestling talent is not limited to Cambridge Bay, a community of roughly 2000 people. He is always on the lookout for prospects in other parts of the territory, where smaller wrestling clubs continue to emerge.
That includes the capital city of Iqaluit, where one of Crooks’ former wrestlers Kaaju Arreak has shifted his focus to coaching.
Arreak, now 20, started wrestling in grade eight, and has many fond memories of traveling to tournaments around Canada with Crooks and his training partners.
He said wrestling helped him develop discipline and confidence, and also helped him stay out of trouble outside of training.
As a coach, he is hoping the sport will have a similar effect on young people in Iqaluit.
“It’s my way of giving back to the community that I grew up in,” he said just an hour before leading his first practice of the season. “Wrestling really taught me discipline, and because of that, it got me to a better mental health state, and I want to help my community youth to get better with themselves mentally as well.”
While Arreak is still fairly new to coaching, he learned a lot about the craft from Crooks—particularly the importance of communication, organization, and leadership.
“His leaderships skills are phenomenal,” he said of his former coach. “When I hear the word leader, I think of Chris Crooks.”
With a veteran wrestler like Crooks at the helm in Cambridge Bay, and rising coaching talent like Arreak sharing their skills elsewhere, it’s safe to say Nunavut’s young wrestlers are in good hands.
While it remains to be seen if any of them can achieve the heights of wrestlers like Avalak, both Crooks and Arreak are adamant that there is a ton of athletic talent waiting to be discovered in the territory.
“Being involved in sport for the last 42 years, I have not seen as many natural athletes as I have in Nunavut,” Crooks said.
“There’s a lot of untapped potential in the North,” Arreak echoed. “We have to find an outlet for them to tap into it.”