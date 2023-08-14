An increase in population, more complex cases and a mental health and addictions crisis have led to a critical situation in the emergency department of Manitoulin Island’s hospital.
This week the Ontario College of Family Physicians and the Ontario Medical Association’s Section on General and Family Practice sounded the alarm over the dire situation in several emergency departments across rural Northern Ontario, indicating they are at risk of closing as family doctors work around the clock to keep them open.
Two emergency rooms have been functioning beyond capacity for some time on the world’s largest freshwater lake island as more people have relocated there, including a growing newcomer population, with more patients suffering from chronic conditions and a mental health and opioid crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, said Dr. Maurianne Reade, a family doctor with the Manitoulin Central Family Health Team and the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) in Mindemoya.
Manitoulin Island has one hospital with two sites — one in Mindemoya and one in Little Current — funded for six full-time doctors each, but the Mindemoya site only has 4.75 FTE. Reade said the hospital lost two doctors - one left for another rural community and one opted for part-time work.
“We are really struggling to be able to keep working with the workload we are facing,” said Reade, who is also president of the professional staff at MHC and an associate professor with the Northern School of Medicine University.
“This has been a hidden crisis for communities like ours in the North. Until now, we haven’t been in the media like some other rural communities with rotating emergency room closures. Through our struggles we have managed to keep our doors open throughout the pandemic and yet we realize we can’t keep up this inhuman workload.”
The situation is worse in the summer when Manitoulin’s population of about 14,5000 can double or triple due to tourism and seasonal residents but the demand “has been building year-round,” said Reade. “We need a bigger team to be able to support our community.”
Other communities that receive the same funding for six full-time doctors see about half of the people Manitoulin does in one year, said Reade. Each year, more than 10,000 patients visit each emergency room site on Manitoulin.
To function at its capacity, the hospital needs about 11 full-time doctors at its Mindemoya site alone, said Reade. It’s difficult to recruit doctors when they are presented with the current situation.
Neither hospital site has the capacity to take on patients if one hospital closes its emergency department, as some hospitals in other rural jurisdictions have done as they grapple with staffing shortages. Patients would have to travel either to Espanola or Sudbury to receive care, which could place those with a life-threatening illness or injury at serious risk of complications or death.
“You can see 30 people on a 10-hour day shift and many of those have very complex needs,” Reade said. “You also have to think that we are not only doing the emergency care, we are also the ones who care for the patients while they’re in hospital or in the hospice. We are the ones doing the home visits and providing medical assistance to the dying.”
To fill gaps and keep emergency rooms open, locums (temporary doctors) are relied on; however, if a locum cannot be found to fill a shift, family doctors are forced to take time away from their own clinics or their family to respond to the demand. Most often, they work beyond 60 hours a week, doing so outside their scheduled time because of the complexity of the patient load during their shift.
“We need to have jobs that have a sustainable and survivable workload and to be funded for a significant increase in the number of physicians so people will actually be willing to see this as a job to come to, by doing so will help recruit physicians,” said Reade. “In the short term there is an urgent need for more locums.”
Reade is originally from Alberta, worked in western Canada in her earlier career but arrived on Manitoulin 22 years ago for what was supposed to be a six-month job. “At the time I came here it was a manageable workload to be funded for six positions,” she said.
The community is supportive, she added, as residents have helped fundraise a multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion in the emergency room, but “we need that same level of respect and support coming to us from the province instead of it being ignored,” said Reade.
“I’m actually amazed that we kept going for this long.”
