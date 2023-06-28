ANTIGONISH – A 49-year-old Fox Island man found guilty of assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and contravention of regulations to store, handle, transport, ship, and/or display a firearm was sentenced to 12 months’ probation in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 21.
The charges stem from an incident last summer.
An RCMP news release issued on Jan. 8, 2023, stated: “On Jan. 4, 2023, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of an assault that had occurred in July 2022, at a residence on Hwy. 16 in Fox Island.
The subsequent investigation led to the location and seizure of three rifles, a shotgun, a pellet gun, ammunition and soft body armour.
Conditions of the probation order include no initiation of contact with, nor going to the residence or place of employment of the victim of the assault without their express consent.
The man must also, for the term of 12 months, not have in his possession any weapons, such as firearms, crossbows and ammunition.