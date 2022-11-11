WALKERTON – Walkerton suffered an 8-0 defeat at the hands of the Mount Forest Patriots on home ice Friday night.
Although the Capitals made a better showing the next day in Kincardine, that game also ended in defeat for the Walkerton team.
Fans came to the Walkerton arena Friday night hoping to see the team win – after the excellent showing in the previous game against division-leading Mount Forest, they had high expectations. However, the Patriots clearly had expectations of their own, racking up a 4-0 lead by the end of the first period, and never looked back. Walkerton replaced goalie Kyle Rivers at the end of the first period, but even with Logan Bromley in the net, the Patriots claimed four more goals in the second and third periods. The Mount Forest goalie was Vance Meyer.
Mount Forest’s Elijah Brahaney got a hat trick, scoring his first goal unassisted, his second from Matthew Weiler and his third (power play) from Riley Torrie. Other Mount Forest goal scorers were Reid Caswell (power play), Ethan Meeker, Ben Tenhag (power play), Bryan Richardson (shorthanded and unassisted) and Josh Presley. Presley and Caswell also got assists. Jordan Leitch got two assists, with singles from Dylan Szymanowski and Austin Griffin.
Saturday evening in Kincardine saw the home team ahead by three at the end of the second period – Gavin Gibbons from Caeleb Bowler, Kieran Moore on the power play from Steven Grant, and Grant from Moore.
The Capitals finally made it onto the scoreboard in the third period – on a goal by Jett Morningstar from Tyler Ewald – but Kincardine came back seconds later with Gibbons’ second of the night, with assists from Kyle Dolmage and Ryan Litt. The Caps weren’t ready to give up though, and scored once more before the game ended – Owen Troyer from Kevin Perrott and Elliott McCarey. Final score was 4-2 for Kincardine.
On Friday, Nov. 11, Walkerton plays an 8:30 p.m. game against Wingham at the Clinton arena. The Caps are back home on Sunday, Nov. 13, when they host Kincardine for a 2:30 p.m. game.