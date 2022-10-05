TORONTO – The first of Ontario’s five large education unions have voted in favour of strike action. Non-teaching educational workers represented by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.
“Front-line education workers in communities across Ontario have sent the Ford Conservative government a powerful message: they believe in the value of public education and the value of public education workers, and they’re willing to walk the picket line to stand up for it,” said CUPE National President Mark Hancock and National Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick in a joint statement issued October 3.
“While the vote doesn’t guarantee that a strike will happen, it does make one thing clear: an unstoppable majority of education workers in Ontario have had enough with the Ford government’s underfunding, undervaluing, and undermining of public education,” the statement continued. “They have said enough with the unfair and indefensible status quo that hurts workers, students, families, and communities.”
Over 82 per cent of the union’s 55,000 members voted in the strike vote. The union represents non-teaching educational workers at many of Ontario’s school boards including educational assistants, custodial staff, office administration, transportation, and planning.
Education contracts with Ontario’s major teaching and non-teaching unions expired September 1.
Bargaining with Ontario’s Ministry of Education has already begun. Earlier in September, the province offered a four-year deal with a two per cent wage increase for workers earning under $40,000 per year, and a 1.25 per cent increase other workers. The CUPE/OSBCU is seeking an 11.7 per cent raise, which according to the union works out to about $3.25 per hour.
There is no plans for an immediate strike, and negotiations between the union and the province are scheduled for mid-October.
In September 2019, education unions worked without a contract on a work-to-contract and work-to-rule basis for much of the 2019-20 school year. Several one-day strikes occurred in late 2019 as tensions increased between the Ford Government and labour unions. Three year retroactive contracts were agreed to by the education unions following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.