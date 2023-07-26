On July 22 the 7th Annual Justin Hall Memorial Golf and Dinner Event took place at the Taber Golf Club.
According to Christopher Nguyen, a member of the Justin Hall Memorial Committee, 57 golfers and 85 dinner attendees attended this year’s event, including Hall’s wife, his three girls and his parents, siblings and extended family.
The event itself launched in 2017 and is done yearly in honour of Justin Hall, who passed away in 2016.
“Justin was a devoted husband, a caring father of three and a huge advocate for promoting athletics for local youth,” the Justin Hall Memorial Committee said. “Justin was involved in coaching, mentorship and regularly funded numerous youths out of his own pocket who were unable to afford their own sports fees or equipment. He was all heart. Justin loved sports and especially loved to golf. By continuing this event, we are able to hold onto his spirit, his love and carry on his legacy of helping underprivileged youth.”
The event, the committee said, is done as a charity event to generate done as a charity event to generate funds to carry on Hall’s legacy in supporting local youth athletics.
“Since our inception, we have been able to generate and donate thousands of dollars to local youths, schools and other youth oriented community organizations in Justin’s name,” the Justin Hall Memorial Committee said. “We have been able to sponsor numerous youths with opportunities including sports fees, equipment, sports related travel expenses, youth athletics programs, and school equipment.”
This year’s event, the committee said, began at 3 p.m. and included a nine-hole golf scramble with shotgun start hosted by the Taber Golf Club, a dinner hosted by 3 Under Par, a silent auction, a 50/50 draw, and musical entertainment. There were prizes for the Longest Drive, a prize for Closest to the Pin, prizes for Best Dressed Team, a prize for Highest Scores, an opportunity to hit a $10,000 Hole In One sponsored by ATB, and the winning Golf Team had their names inscribed on the “Hallsey” Memorial Plaque which is displayed at the Taber Golf The winners of the prizes were The winners of the prizes were as follows, Nguyen said: the Early Bird Registration Prize went to Scott Ford; Longest Drive went to Graham Abela; Closest to the Pin went to Keely Heck; ATB $10K Hole In One was not won by anyone; and the 50/50 prize was won by the Clarke Family. The winning golf team was Michael Wind, Alex Wind, Jeremy Wind, and Gideon Tams. Nguyen added that all golfers also received a set of specially stamped JHM Golf Balls.
“We are grateful for the support that we have received since the beginning,” the Justin Hall Memorial Committee said. “Family, friends, and supporters have been crucial to our success. As friends of Justin, this event holds a special place in our hearts. It brings our community together to remember, celebrate and share in the memories of our friend whose memorable laugh could light up a room.”
The Justin Hall Memorial Committee consists of Rene Angermeier, David Gyepesi, Steven Meggison, and Christopher Nguyen.