According to the Hidden Valley Facebook page, the ski hill has a tentative opening day of Dec. 21, weather permitting. Memberships and day tickets will be going on sale next week.
Vice president of the Elkwater Ski Club, Pat DesgagnÃ©s, said the club is looking forward to the upcoming season and she is pleased about the earlier opening date. Last year, the ski hill didn’t open until after the kids had gone back to school in January.
DesgagnÃ©s has heard they are making lots of snow and things are looking good at the hill but she hasn’t been out there herself yet.
During the first week, the club will be having its Christmas Holiday Camp to kick off the season. It’s a basic training camp where they have a chance to get to know all the new kids. It also allows those who have been in the camp before to meet the newcomers. Kids as young as five are signed up, and the oldest are about 14 or 15 years old.
With the snow coming early this year, it has people thinking about skiing and there has been lots of interest in the club.
“We are excited about this season,” said DesgagnÃ©s. “We have more kids than last year registered. We had to close registration after only a short period of time because of increased interest in the club this year.”
Alberta Parks is hiring for positions at the ski hill, with several still open. Closing date for applications is Dec. 31. Go to https://albertaparks.ca/employment for more information.