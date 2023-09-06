A practical nursing instructor at Medicine Hat College has received a prestigious award.
Stephanie Nowaczyk is the recipient of Leadership in Nursing Education – PN Educator award recipient by Alberta Nursing Education Administrators.
“I was so emotional when I received the award because it really means a lot to be recognized for the hard work that I’ve done,” Nowaczyk said. “It makes me proud and honored to be receiving this award and having people nominate me is really special.”
Nowaczyk has been in the health-care field for more than 20 years and is currently the program coordinator and instructor for the practical nurse and health care aide programs at MHC.
Nowaczyk graduated from MHC’s PN and physical therapy programs. She also has a Master of Arts in leadership with a specialization in health from Royal Roads University.
“Health care is always changing so nurses need to be able to adapt, be creative and be innovative in different situations. My education helped not only my own leadership, but it also gives me more of an understanding of how we can help students and nurses coming into the workforce,” said Nowaczyk.
She believes learning from the perspective of others improves creativity and growth in the classroom, and that providing a safe and supportive environment for all students helps ensure they succeed. MHC’s PN students often score highly on their licencing exams, but this year, 100% of them passed on their first attempt.
“This is a team win, and Stephanie’s commitment to excellence sets a tone for the faculty and the students in the PN program,” said dean of MHC’s health and community services Jason Openo.
Watching students think critically and gain confidence in their skills is an aspect of teaching Nowaczyk loves.
“We have such a variety of students with different experiences, which is amazing because we can learn from their perspectives. Beyond faculty-led teaching, we actively learn with our students, fostering an environment where they can experience innovation and creativity during their studies.”
The PN program at MHC has expanded by an additional 32 seats this year, thanks to Nowaczyk’s efforts, with new intakes at the campuses in both Medicine Hat and Brooks.
