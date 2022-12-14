MARIE JOSEPH – The clean-up of the derelict MV Caruso – which has marred the shoreline of this Eastern Shore fishing village for 11 years – could begin as soon as this week, says a spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).
“We are a couple days away from starting operations,” Stephen Bornais told the Journal last week, referring to the impending arrival of CCG personnel, who will begin supervising the operation in the community.
Marine construction company, R.J. MacIsaac Construction of Antigonish, won the federal contract to dismantle and dispose of the former Coast Guard Buoy Tender on Nov. 16 after an open, competitive process, with a bid of $1,879,920. The firm has until Feb. 13, 2023, to remove “all recoverable pollutants” and dispose of “the vessel and its contents at recognized recycling facilities to permanently eliminate the threat of pollution.”
Emails to the company were not returned by press time, and it remains unclear whether specific deconstruction work is expected to commence this week.
According to the backgrounder accompanying the original solicitation, the MV Caruso was built in Sorel, Quebec, in 1959 for the Canadian Coast Guard and christened CCGS Tupper. It was decommissioned, sold to a private party and renamed MV Caruso in 1999. Gutted by a fire in 2008, it was sold and towed to Marie Joseph, “where it was beached for demolition.”
In Feb. 2021, members of the Coast Guard’s Environmental Response team removed approximately 35,000 liters of fuel and oil/water mixtures from the vessel. The following June, volunteer fire crews from Port Dufferin, Moser River, Ecum Secum, Liscomb and Sherbrooke put out a fire at the commercial boat shed adjacent to its mooring.
In Oct. 2021, the CCG told The Journal that the owner of the vessel — whose identity is protected by the Canada Privacy Act — was taking measures to eliminate the threat of pollution. It later confirmed that it was prepared to use its “legislative authorities” should the owner prove “unable or unwilling” to do so.
The public removal and disposal tender was issued on Sept. 13.
According to its website, R.J. MacIsaac Construction is “a homegrown second-generation Atlantic Canadian marine construction company [that] specializes in marine construction and demolition, ship recycling, tidal power, and general marine contracting. Since 1975, we have been offering a wide range of services, from building wharves and breakwaters, to dismantling navy ships.”
In addition to the MV Caruso, the firm recently won $1.6 million contract to dismantle and dispose of the ocean-going research vessel, CCGS Hudson. That work is expected to be completed at the company’s Sheet Harbour facility by the end of next year, according to a CCG news release issued last week.