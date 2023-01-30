Nunavut RCMP say they are investigating a reported robbery at the Northern store in Kimmirut.
RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Pauline Melanson told Nunatsiaq News she has been trying to get an update on the matter, but provided few other details.
“There is an ongoing investigation into a report of a robbery at the Northern store in Kimmirut,” Melanson said in an email.
Brent Smith, a communications manager with North West Company, said an incident occurred Thursday at the Northern store in Kimmirut and that police were investigating.
However, he would not confirm whether it involved a robbery, when asked by Nunatsiaq News.
“We’re not going to provide any specifics as there is an ongoing investigation in progress,” Smith said.
“Our store is open today for regular posted business hours.”
Smith did not say whether anyone was injured in the incident or if any property was stolen.
Kimmirut, with a population of approximately 400, is located about 120 kilometres southwest from Iqaluit on Baffin Island.