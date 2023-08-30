Drumheller’s Rails to Trails fundraising taskforce has taken a slight break over the summer months while members focus on other projects and commitments, and are gearing up to get back to business as usual beginning in September.
While the taskforce itself has taken a bit of a step back over the summer, work has continued on the trail network with Gallagher’s Trucking working to remove old ballast material from the right of way between Willow Estates and Rosedale.
“People are gungho, they want to use it. It’s not where we were hoping to be yet, but we continue to move forward, and are still looking for any opportunity for people to support it,” says Rails to Trails chairperson Jason Blanke.
Once the ballast is removed, Mr. Blanke explains there are plans to put down another surface for trail users. He adds people have already been using the trail system.
Timelines for completion are still uncertain as there are other proposed projects which could have potential impacts.
One such project is the Town’s wayfinding signage study which will allow residents to share input on update signage, not only for the Rails to Trails network, but also other trail networks throughout the Drumheller Valley; an online survey launched on Monday, August 28 and a public engagement is also scheduled on Wednesday, September 13 at the Badlands Community Facility (BCF).
There will also be a change to the executive board with the position of secretary open.
The taskforce will be getting back into the groove in September and will be holding its first meeting on September 13.