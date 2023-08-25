WALKERTON – It’s been a busy summer for the volunteers at the Walkerton and District Food Bank.
Some weeks have been quite slow, said Maryanne Buehlow. However, other weeks have been like Aug. 17, which saw over 40 families come to the food bank.
“That’s a lot for us,” she said.
Right now, many families are preparing for the return to school. Buehlow suggests those wanting to donate something appropriate to the food bank should consider snack packs containing cheese and crackers.
“They’re a little more nutritious than other things,” she said.
Also good are pudding and fruit cups (except for apple sauce, since the food bank has plenty of that). Also needed are juice and juice boxes.
She reminds donors to avoid donating peanut products for school snacks.
For non-food back-to-school items, Buehlow suggests items like pencils. While many people get these through United Way, some do not, she said.
There’s an ongoing need at the food bank for tooth brushes – not tooth paste, thanks to a recent donation, but brushes are in short supply. Also needed are shampoo and conditioner – especially shampoo.
While the food bank has a decent supply of dish and laundry soap, these are always welcome.
Always needed are toilet paper and boxes of facial tissue.
Food items that are in short supply at the food bank right now are packaged pasta mixes like Sidekicks products, macaroni and cheese, cake mixes, and canned fruit and vegetables (no applesauce or green beans).
Some families and individuals have pets who are very important to their owners; pet food is rarely stocked at the food bank and donations would be welcome.
Another item that people might consider donating are socks. The importance of clean, dry footwear cannot be underestimated, especially when the weather gets cooler.
Because the food bank takes large jugs of cooking oil and puts it into smaller containers, clean, empty jam jars would be welcomed – as long as they have not contained peanut butter.
As always, cash donations are most welcome – they can be used for purchasing needed foods including perishable items.
Buehlow noted that some of the usual users of the food bank have been displaced by fires – the one on John Street and the earlier one at the motel. The people are now being served by food banks in the communities they are temporarily calling home. When they move back to Walkerton, it will make a difference in local food bank numbers.
Fortunately, the Walkerton food bank continues to get a lot of support from the community, she said – both in terms of donations and volunteers.
“Community support is great,” said Buehlow. “I’m very happy about that.”
Needed items
Food – macaroni and cheese, macaroni side dishes, cake mixes, pudding and fruit cups (no apple sauce), snack packs, canned fruit, barbecue sauce, canned vegetables, fruit juice and drinking boxes.
Non-food – tooth brushes, pencils, socks, shampoo and conditioner, clean jam jars, toilet paper and facial tissue.