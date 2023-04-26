ST. MARY’S – The amount staff can spend on public works, at any one time, without first obtaining council approval will likely increase from $5,000 to $6,000, Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s committee of the whole decided at its April 19 meeting.
Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan raised the issue during a review of staff policies and procedures, stressing that costs of all goods and services the municipality buy in its daily administrative functions are going up.
“The [current limit] of $5,000 makes it more difficult in regards to the things can be dealt with on a day-to-day basis, when it comes to expenditures, for sure,” she said. “Everything above that [amount] then has to go to council.”
Director of Finance Marian Fraser added, “It should be increased to between $6,400 and $6,500,” noting: “I tried to find a comparable [municipality]. I remember at one point seeing a spending limit of between $20,000 and $25,000. But the size of their budget was about $17-18 million, and ours is $3.8 million.”
Warden Greg Wier wondered if raising the limit to $6,500 would “take away from council that [understanding] of what’s going on from day to day. [I’m being] a devil’s advocate, sort of thing.”
Jordan replied: “The reason why it was brought up is to reflect the change… that everything now costs so much more. To be honest, a lot of those expenditures are the things we need in the day-to-day operations.”
Said Wier: “I would be okay with $6,000.”
Council is expected to vote on the matter at the next regular meeting in May.