Melfort’s Taylor Downey competed at the Canada Winter Games in PEI and is leaving with an experience she will remember for a lifetime.
Taylor competed in Karate on Feb. 22 and unfortunately lost all her matches but remained positive and scored her first World Karate Federation point on the first match in her pool. Her goal going into the games was to achieve her first point and is satisfied with the results, she said. She said she had so much fun, was able to compete against the top athletes in Canada and learned a lot from the experience.
She said she was thankful for the opportunity. She went on to say her support and training from her team, her dojo in Melfort and her family was key to her success, she wouldn’t be there without all of them.
“The opening ceremonies was insane, there were cameras everywhere. It was a surreal moment and one of the most memorable moments of my trip,” she said. “Seeing everyone wearing green representing Saskatchewan gave me such a sense of pride and belonging. I was proud to represent my province.”
Downey is looking forward to competing in Laval, Que. in July at the Karate Nationals.