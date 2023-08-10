Alix village council accepted a matching grant offer from the provincial government even though it was unexpected and will require some extra taxpayer funds. The decision was made at the Aug. 2 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read a report from Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White noting the Government of Alberta recently boosted Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) funding somewhat unexpectedly; as FCSS funding is very clearly defined and is matching by nature, accepting more FCSS funding from the provincial government requires more local taxpayer funding as well.
“In April 2023 we were advised that Budget 2023 included a $5 million increase to the FCSS program,” stated White in her memo. “As a result the provincial funding provided to all FCSS programs will increase by 4.5 per cent. The increase is retroactive to April 1, 2023.
“This increase translates into an additional $999.13 for the village in FCSS funding. We would be responsible for committing $199.83 of that dollar amount,” stated White, noting the provincial/municipal FCSS funding split is 80/20 per cent.
“Accepting the additional funding means we would be slightly over in our budget. The increase projected for the 2024 and 2025 allocations can be accounted for when developing future year budgets this fall.”
During discussion White noted the increased FCSS funding is technically a change to the agreement, so it had to come to council for approval.
However, the CAO noted the bonus funds could help out with a shortfall the village has experienced.
White pointed out the new wifi park at the end of Main Street comes with an internet service bill and the bonus FCSS funds could be applied to that.
When asked by Coun. Tim Besuijen if there was any way to tabulate the number of people who use the village’s free wifi park, the CAO responded since the site in question is a public park there is no way to specifically monitor users, but some indication could possibly be given by observing the broadband usage itself.
Coun. Janice Besuijen stated she’s heard much positive community feedback about the free wifi park revolving around how useful it is to have free internet service downtown.
Mayor Rob Fehr stated he also has heard positive feedback from the public about the free wifi park.
Coun. Ed Cole noted he could see where tourists and visitors to Alix would enjoy the free internet capability downtown.
The CAO agreed, noting that tourists and contractors seem to be the groups most enjoying the free wifi.
Coun. Janice Besuijen noted that she’s heard parents really appreciate having the internet service there for their kids who often don’t have data plans on their phones, and the accessible location is a great meet-up spot for families.
Councillors unanimously approved accepting the increased FCSS funding from the Government of Alberta, acknowledging that it would cost Alix taxpayers a few more dollars per year.