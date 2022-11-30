A public meeting scheduled for this evening (Nov. 30) in Burk's Falls to discuss replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric cars and trucks has been cancelled.
Organizers with Climate Action Almaguin cancelled the meeting early this afternoon citing approaching bad weather.
Spokesperson for the group, Al Bottomley said the meeting will be rescheduled with the new date to be announced in the near future.
The meeting was scheduled to take place at the Burk's Falls, Armour and Ryerson Memorial Arena.
Outside the arena, several area residents were to display their electric vehicles and that was to be followed by a presentation inside the arena about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.