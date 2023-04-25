Shuniah, Ont. — For 10 months now, the MacGregor Recreation Centre in the Municipality of Shuniah has played host to a familiar judo club in Northwestern Ontario.
Sakamoto Judo Dojo senseis Chris Zappe and Martha Dowsley moved the club from Thunder Bay’s Claude E. Garton Public School to the Shuniah rec centre in July 2022 and more than doubled their participants.
“The school was great, but just not enough room,” said Zappe, who has been in judo since 2006 with his wife Dowsley. “At the time we left, I think we were already at 13-14 students and that was a little cramped at that location.
“Since we’ve been at Shuniah it’s been incredible. They give us all the support we can have and even when we need the rec centre on weekends and stuff, if we put a request in, they’re always there to help out.”
Currently, the judo club has approximately 30 participants taking in their Tuesday and Thursday sessions with five senseis available to learn the art of judo’s foot sweeps, hip throws, breakfalls and roundoffs.
Besides Zappe and Dowsley, senior sensei David McCallum along with Steve Cambly and former Canadian Olympian Sandra Greaves bring experience to the mats for fledgling judoists aged seven and up.
While their target group has been mostly children and high schoolers, it doesn’t take much to get the parents out on the floor.
“The nice thing is we allow parents on the mat,” said Zappe. “Instead of just sitting there watching your kids compete, we allow parents to come out and learn judo and work out, do some throws.
“We have quite a number of parents who come out to join and do some judo each night as well. It’s a really strong workout.”
The club carried the name of the organization to Shuniah in honour of 84-year-old legendary Thunder Bay sensei Norm Sakamoto, but will be changing the name to Kaiju Judo Dojo sometime this spring.
Sakamoto retired from teaching at the Mountainside Judo Club in 2018.
Drop-ins are welcome for a free session to learn the sport and the door’s always open for newcomers.
“It’s all ages,” said Dowsley. “We take adult new members too and we’ve had some random adults come out just for a day to try it.
“We’ve also had some senior citizens that come out to see what you do.”
The judo club has two semesters during the year with the first one being from September to January and the second being from February to June for their 7 p.m. sessions. July and August exercises are free.
The first semester is $250 for an individual and $300 for a family, while the second semester is $300 a person or $350 for the family. New members will also have to register with Judo Ontario and purchase a gi (uniform) for under $100.
For more information and to register, email mdowsley@lakeheadu.ca.