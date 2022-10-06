With retirement on the horizon, the time is right for John Lackey to serve Mono as a council member.
Born and raised in nearby Orangeville, Lackey has lived in Mono for 15 years. He’s had an interest in local politics and the workings of municipalities from an early age, he said. In fact, he’s currently Orangeville’s manager of transportation and development.
So he knows of what he speaks about the inner workings of towns. And that will serve him and Mono well should he be chosen by voters Oct. 24 to sit at the table in town council.
“I have experience which I feel will help in making the right decisions for the municipality and its residents,” Lackey said. “In saying that, I have no agenda. I am prepared to listen, observe and analyze each issue or concern as they come forward and, upon gaining the best insight into matters, will hopefully make informed and defendable decisions.”
Some of those issues and concerns include transportation, infrastructure, taxation, and climate change.
He said we need to look no further than recent hurricanes Fiona and Ian to see the dangerous effects of climate change. Lackey wonders if Mono is prepared for such events.
“Maintaining a satisfactory level of service is paramount, knowing that many services are constantly increasing in cost and mandated by higher levels of government,” he said.
“As such, we must be creative and prepare well in advance to ensure value for services provided.”
He counts as an asset his municipal experience provided consulting services to many municipalities and government agencies as well as working nine years for the Town of Orangeville’s Infrastructure Services Department.
He said he is approachable and committed to listening.
“Carefully listening and observing each issue will help provide a full understanding of matters, leading to acceptable outcomes,” Lackey said.
-30-