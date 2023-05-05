LISTOWEL – The North Perth Public Library (NPPL) hosted its first Youth Poetry Contest on April 18 at the Listowel Library Branch in celebration of National Poetry Month.
The contest called for local poem submissions surrounding the theme of joy. The contest had entries for three different age group divisions; grades K-4, 5-8, and secondary school students.
Each division then had two winners. One was voted on as a community choice, the second was decided on by local self-published author, Ross Werth.
“The breadth and diversity in how the theme was interpreted brought joy to readers through effective sensory descriptions, to light-humoured commentary. They were a delight to read,” expressed NPPL’s CEO Ellen Whelan.
“We want to shout out from the mountain tops to thank everyone that submitted for our Youth Poetry Contest! We truly loved reading them, displaying them, and having conversations with the community about them,” expressed NPPL’s Facebook page following the event.
To read the winning poems or learn more about the North Perth Public Library, visit its Facebook page @NorthPerthPublicLibrary.