Bonfield council held its first regular meeting of council this week, and it didn’t take long to get down to business—the business of committee appointments. Mayor Narry Paquette read the motions of appointments, and all councillors cast their votes in agreement.
Mayor Paquette will chair the general government and finance committee, with councillor Jason Corbett serving as the vice chair. The two will also sit on the planning advisory committee, although for this one Corbett chairs and Mayor Paquette will be vice chair.
Corbett isn’t done yet, as he’ll be vice chair of the public works committee, along with councillor Dan McInnis, who will chair.
Councillor Steve Featherstone is set to chair the fire department committee as well as the recreation committee, with Donna Clark vice chairing the former, and Dan McInnis serving as vice chair for the recreation committee.
There is more, as Donna Clark joins the library board and the Bonfield non-profit senior’s housing board, Mayor Paquette will serve on the Police Services board, and McInnis joins the board of the Nipissing Parry Sound Veterinary Unit.
“A great deal of thought went into appointing the committees,” Mayor Paquette said, “and coming to know the council members over the past months, making these appointments I believe that these are the members that will be very interested in their committees and I’m sure they’ll do a very good job.”
There will be “some good committees this term,” she concluded.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.