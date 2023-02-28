It’s hoped an infusion of money to Dufferin-Caledon high schools will give students an edge preparing for careers in tooling and machining.
The provincial government is investing more than $98,000 for schools in Dufferin-Caledon to purchase high-tech machines for high schools in the region. The money will help young people gain the skills they need to prepare for careers in tooling and machining.
Of that money, Orangeville District Secondary School will get $25,480.
Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, made the announcement Feb. 27 on behalf of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton.
“Funding high-tech machinery will prepare our students for careers in manufacturing,” Jones said. “This investment will help young people gain the skills they need with hands-on experience in a skilled trade.”
Equipment deliveries for the program began in November 2022, and range from CNC milling centres, lathes, and plasma cutters, to CNC desktop milling machines, high precision conventional milling machines, and lathes with readouts. ODSS will also receive tool kits and cutting tools.
“Our goal is to expose high school students to technology at an earlier age to engage their interest for a career within our industry,” said Robert Cattle, executive director at the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association (CTMA).
“Not only does this expose students to newer technology at an earlier age, but also gives teachers up-to-date equipment to implement in their classrooms.”
This project by the CTMA and the Ontario Council for Technology and Education (OCTE) is funded through the ministry’s Skills Development Fund.
“Our government is proud to be funding projects that expose high school students to the skilled trades early on,” said McNaughton. “Ontario needs more skilled workers, and that starts with attracting more young people to these rewarding, well-paying and life-long careers.”
-30-