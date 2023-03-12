There might be snow on the ground yet, but the Township of Enniskillen has it’s sight set on warmer weather, as the Council approved the purchase of a roadside mower at its March 6 meeting.
The tender attracted five bids with the successful one from Kucera being the lowest at $12,995. This price includes sale tax and the amount received for the trade-in. The highest bid received was $17,850.
In other business, council also approved the changes to user fees. The pound fee will be increase from $50 to $100. The Sarnia Humane Society charges the township $90 to house a dog and this fee change will allow the municipality to recover its costs, said Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish. A person first needs to pay the fee at the Enniskillen Township office before going to the Sarnia Humane Society to retrieve their dog.
Other fee changes include a $500 administration fee for either a formal tax registration or a road closure application. The fee charged by the County of Lambton to assist in preparing an official plan amendments has also increased from $425 from $400 was included in the fee bylaw.