The Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Business Excellence Awards are still three months away, but contenders for the top honours were celebrated Thursday night at the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
On June 22, the Aurora Chamber assembled business leaders to announce the top nominees for the Business Excellence Awards’ seven categories.
The intent of the Awards is to “recognize the best and brightest businesses in Aurora – local businesses that have demonstrated a passion for excellence, a commitment to their community and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.”
In the Community Participation category, which honours businesses that have given back to the communities they serve, nominated are Mike Smith and Smith Rogers Financial, Neighbour Media, and North Dance Company.
Recognized business leaders in the Entrepreneur category are C.R.E.A.M. Barbershop, Lighthouse Learning and Development Centre, and Yours Conveniently.
Looking after your Health and Wellness are category nominees Aurora Dental Studio, KO Club, Sparkle Pharmacy, and Studio 95 Training & Athletics.
The global pandemic saw a boom in Home-Based Businesses and recognized in this category in 2023 are Brainy Games, Kitchen Table CEOs, and Stella Graphics.
In the Innovation/Technology category, leading the way are Axiom Plastics, Flow, and Megalab.
Representing the Retail/Franchise sector are nominees Aurora Music Academy, Coup de Foudre, and Ivish Interiors.
For-profit businesses aren’t the only ones recognized by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce this year. Up for recognition in the 2023 Non-Profit Category are the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, Blue Door Shelters’ Construct, Northridge Salvation Army, and the York Region Food Network.
The 2023 Business Excellence Awards will be held at the Royal Venetian Mansion on Wednesday, October 18, from 5 – 10 p.m.
For more information, including tickets and registration, visit aurorachamber.on.ca/business-awards.