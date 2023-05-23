The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine is back for another year.
The annual event will return Friday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Melfort's Main Street.
Car enthusiasts from all over Saskatchewan will be gathering to display their vehicles representing 13 categories. While the participants are coming to Melfort, Diamond Dodge will host a Kickoff barbeque from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cal Gratton, executive director of the MTACC, said the theme this year is “Pick Your Decade”, and the chamber is inviting the local business community to celebrate by decorating and dressing accordingly and taking part in the Show and shine sidewalk sale.
2023 Show and Shine categories are:
Over 100 car enthusiasts enter the Melfort car show and shine and 1,000 people come to check out all the vehicles and activities being put on that day.
"With so many categories, there is something for everyone to see," the chamber said.