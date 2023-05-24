TEMISKAMING SHORES - TAG has received funding from the federal government for the digitalization and exhibition of works by the late Muriel Newton-White.
Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota visited the Temiskaming Art Gallery (TAG) in Haileybury May 12 to announce funding of $94,250 through the Department of Canadian Heritage Museum Assistance Program to assist TAG in documenting the life and works of Newton-White as a pioneer artist.
Rota said the documentation of Newton-White's work is in keeping with the preservation of our heritage collection, and reminding us of "where we come from and what got us here."
Rota added that "Muriel spent almost her entire life documenting what life was like in Northern Ontario."
TAG director/curator Melissa La Porte stated that Newton-White's parents were among the earliest pioneers in Northern Ontario. She said many people have shared fond memories of visiting Newton-White's home and seeing her art that captured "the essence of Northern Ontario."
Newton-White painted, sketched, wrote and illustrated books, including children's books, taught workshops, and designed and created windows and murals for local churches.
La Porte stated that TAG is fortunate to have an archive of Newton-White's works.
"This project will allow us to digitize that work."
The exhibition, titled Muriel Newton-White: The Life and Works of a Northern Pioneer Artist, will be held at TAG in the fall of 2024 and will also be circulated through other northern galleries including the Nipissing University library in North Bay.
Rota commended La Porte, and staff members Jasmine Reil and Sabrina Somersall.
"Museums and cultural groups have an important role to play in the economic recovery and vitality of our region,” he said.
“It is important for them to continue to see the support and commitment from the federal government so they can continue providing these important events and projects for the people of Nipissing-Timiskaming."
La Porte thanked Rota, the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Government of Canada for the support.